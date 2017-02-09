TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST
Home
Steve Francis Violates Bond in DWI Case ... Ordered to Wear Ankle Monitor

Steve Francis Ordered to Wear Ankle Monitor ... After Violating Bond

2/9/2017 2:28 PM PST
Breaking News

0209-steve-francis-tmz-01Steve Francis is the new Lindsay Lohan -- 'cause he was just ordered to wear an alcohol-monitoring ankle bracelet after violating the terms of his bond.

The trouble all stems from the ex-NBA star's drunk driving arrest back in November -- when cops say he was driving around Houston while hammered and in possession of weed.

At the time, Francis was released on bond -- and was ordered to NOT drink a drop of alcohol. He was also ordered to put a breathalyzer device in his car.

But, officials say he blew off his blowing obligations and didn't use the device -- a violation of the terms of his bond.

He appeared in court Thursday, where the judge dropped the hammer by ordering him to wear a SCRAM bracelet -- which constantly monitors alcohol consumption. It also has a GPS tracking device (he's not allowed to leave Texas).

If Francis doesn't get his new accessory by tomorrow, the judge says she will issue a warrant for his arrest.

Stay tuned ... 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›

Around The Web