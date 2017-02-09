Steve Francis Violates Bond in DWI Case ... Ordered to Wear Ankle Monitor

Steve Francis Ordered to Wear Ankle Monitor ... After Violating Bond

Breaking News

Steve Francis is the new Lindsay Lohan -- 'cause he was just ordered to wear an alcohol-monitoring ankle bracelet after violating the terms of his bond.

The trouble all stems from the ex-NBA star's drunk driving arrest back in November -- when cops say he was driving around Houston while hammered and in possession of weed.

At the time, Francis was released on bond -- and was ordered to NOT drink a drop of alcohol. He was also ordered to put a breathalyzer device in his car.

But, officials say he blew off his blowing obligations and didn't use the device -- a violation of the terms of his bond.

He appeared in court Thursday, where the judge dropped the hammer by ordering him to wear a SCRAM bracelet -- which constantly monitors alcohol consumption. It also has a GPS tracking device (he's not allowed to leave Texas).

If Francis doesn't get his new accessory by tomorrow, the judge says she will issue a warrant for his arrest.

Stay tuned ...