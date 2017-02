'Price is Right' Contestant Drops Epic 'ROLL TIDE, ROLL'

Breaking News

'Bama just got some love on "The Price Is Right."

A Tide superfan named Annette made it all the way to the big wheel and dropped a primal "ROLL TIDE, ROLL" that shook the studio!

Drew Carey even shouts out Nick Saban.

Unfortunately, her spin went the way of 'Bama in the National Championship game ... she lost.