NFL's Mark Ingram Shoots Gigantic 600 POUND Boar In Tennessee (PHOTO)

Saints RB Mark Ingram won the Super Bowl of hunting this week, popping a GIGANTIC 600 LB BOAR during a hunt in Tennessee ... and his NFL pals were definitely impressed.
Ingram bagged the beast at the Spartan Hunting Preserve in Grandview, Tennessee earlier this week -- and claims he took it down in one shot.
The picture is CRAZY ... Mark is a 210 pound NFL player, and he basically looks like a toddler standing next to the outstretched boar.
Ingram's former Alabama teammate, Ha-Ha Clinton Dix, could barely believe it.