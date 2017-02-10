NFL's Mark Ingram Shoots Gigantic 600 POUND Boar In Tennessee (PHOTO)

NFL's Mark Ingram HUNTS 600 POUND HOG

Saints RB Mark Ingram won the Super Bowl of hunting this week, popping a GIGANTIC 600 LB BOAR during a hunt in Tennessee ... and his NFL pals were definitely impressed.

Ingram bagged the beast at the Spartan Hunting Preserve in Grandview, Tennessee earlier this week -- and claims he took it down in one shot.

The picture is CRAZY ... Mark is a 210 pound NFL player, and he basically looks like a toddler standing next to the outstretched boar.

Ingram's former Alabama teammate, Ha-Ha Clinton Dix, could barely believe it.