NFL's Mark Ingram Shoots Gigantic 600 POUND Boar In Tennessee (PHOTO)

NFL's Mark Ingram HUNTS 600 POUND HOG

2/10/2017 10:59 AM PST
Saints RB Mark Ingram won the Super Bowl of hunting this week, popping a GIGANTIC 600 LB BOAR during a hunt in Tennessee ... and his NFL pals were definitely impressed. 

Ingram bagged the beast at the Spartan Hunting Preserve in Grandview, Tennessee earlier this week -- and claims he took it down in one shot.

The picture is CRAZY ... Mark is a 210 pound NFL player, and he basically looks like a toddler standing next to the outstretched boar.

Ingram's former Alabama teammate, Ha-Ha Clinton Dix, could barely believe it.  

