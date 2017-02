Kevin Durant Will Face EPIC HATE In OKC Return ... Says Kenny Smith

Kevin Durant will face hatred of LEGENDARY PROPORTIONS when he returns to OKC to face his old team Saturday night ... with Kenny Smith saying the crowd is going to destroy him!

It's KD's first time playing in OKC since defecting for the Golden State Warriors -- and Smith says there's NO CHANCE the fans are gonna let him off the hook easy.

Kenny says it's gonna be even worse than when LeBron returned to Cleveland after taking his talents to Miami.

Get your earplugs ready, Kev.