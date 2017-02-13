TMZ

Edgerrin James Tackles Strip Club Biz ... I'M AN OWNER!

Edgerrin James Takes On Strip Club Biz I'm an Owner!

2/13/2017 11:11 AM PST
Exclusive Details

edgerrin-james-strip-club-photos-launchThere's a brand new boss in the Miami strip club scene ... ex-NFL star Edgerrin James

TMZ Sports has learned the 4-time Pro Bowler is launching "One" -- a brand new upscale booty club. Our sources say James is the sole owner. 

James has been running "soft openings" to prepare for the official launch -- and has had a bunch of his famous friends (including Clinton Portis and Luther Campbell) inside the joint to check it out. 

The strip club biz is super competitive in Miami -- but Edge is a god in the city and happens to be extremely well-connected. If anyone has a shot to break through, it's him. 

#ONE

A video posted by Edgerrin James (@edgerrinjames) on

