Edgerrin James Takes On Strip Club Biz I'm an Owner!

Exclusive Details

There's a brand new boss in the Miami strip club scene ... ex-NFL star Edgerrin James.

TMZ Sports has learned the 4-time Pro Bowler is launching "One" -- a brand new upscale booty club. Our sources say James is the sole owner.

James has been running "soft openings" to prepare for the official launch -- and has had a bunch of his famous friends (including Clinton Portis and Luther Campbell) inside the joint to check it out.

The strip club biz is super competitive in Miami -- but Edge is a god in the city and happens to be extremely well-connected. If anyone has a shot to break through, it's him.