Jared Goff Runs NFL Combine Crash Course ... With NFL Hopefuls

EXCLUSIVE

Here's Rams QB Jared Goff giving back to the community, helping some NFL hopefuls (who will probably be millionaires one day) get ready for the NFL combine.

Goff headed to Oaks Christian School -- a high school in the L.A. area -- and tossed the pigskin around with some aspiring pros earlier this month including Florida State's Jesus "Bobo" Wilson and Quincy Adeboyejo from Ole Miss.

The guys were training as part of a program from Sports Academy L.A. and we're told when Goff heard about it, he decided to chip in and give them specific notes on the NFL combine process.

Also getting some #1 pick tutelage was Matt Corral ... a high school junior who's nationally ranked as one of the top 5 QB's in the 2018 class.

Pretty cool of Goff to do ... but judging by last season the whole Rams team should be out there with him.