Donald Trump I'm No Wedding Crasher!! Check the Guest List

Exclusive Details

Donald Trump isn't Vince Vaughn ... or Owen Wilson ... he's a guy with a legit wedding invite who showed up to honor a bride and groom he knows very well.

Newlyweds Carl Henry Lindner IV and Vanessa Jane Falk tell TMZ ... Carl's parents have been members at Mar-a-Lago for years, and his dad personally invited President Trump to their wedding last weekend. Trump told him he'd do his best to make an appearance ... if he was in town.

The couple says they didn't expect the prez to show, but lo and behold he was in town with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe ... who came along for the party, but only after they'd dealt with the North Korea crisis. We're told the world leaders rolled up in the presidential limo while the wedding party was taking pics. Great timing.

Carl and Vanessa say the prez hung out for about 30 minutes and even made a speech.

Lindner's family used to be majority owner of the Chiquita banana brand, and his dad is co-CEO of American Financial Group -- so yeah ... they've got Trump-esque pockets too.