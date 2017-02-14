TMZ

Floyd Mayweather Also Says 'NO DEAL' With McGregor

2/14/2017 3:39 PM PST
Breaking News

0214_floyd-mayweather-tmz-conor-mcgregor-2Finally, Floyd Mayweather is on the same page as Dana White -- and says there is NO DEAL in place for him to fight Conor McGregor

Floyd -- like Dana -- is shooting down reports out of Ireland that Floyd and Conor had agreed on terms for a mega-fight ... and were working things out with an unnamed 3rd party before signing the contract. 

"Although there has been several rumors circulating through media suggesting that I will have an upcoming fight, I'd like to set the record straight and state that there has been no deals made on my behalf in regards to a bout with any fighter at this time," Floyd said.

"I am happily retired and enjoying my life! Rest assured that if any changes come about, I will be the first to let the world know!"

