Breaking News
Props to tennis star Genie Bouchard ... who's paying off the Super Bowl bet she made with a fan by GOING ON A DATE WITH THE GUY!
Back when the Falcons were up big on the Patriots, Bouchard bet a Pats fan that she would go on a date with him if the Pats came back and won.
They did.
Moments ago, Bouchard met up with the guy in Brooklyn -- where they're going to the Nets game together!
Earlier Wednesday, Bouchard said she's a woman of her word -- and hoped the whole thing wouldn't be too awkward.
Good luck!
Remember when Genie Bouchard lost a bet with a fan for a date? (https://t.co/xKw1zoJbsY) They’re going to the Nets game tonight. pic.twitter.com/atFn0nG2q1— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) February 15, 2017