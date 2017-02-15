TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST
Home
Genie Bouchard Paying Off Super Bowl Date Bet

Genie Bouchard Paying Off Super Bowl Date Bet 'Hope It's Not Awkward'

2/15/2017 4:20 PM PST
Breaking News

0212-genie-bouchard

Props to tennis star Genie Bouchard ... who's paying off the Super Bowl bet she made with a fan by GOING ON A DATE WITH THE GUY! 

Back when the Falcons were up big on the Patriots, Bouchard bet a Pats fan that she would go on a date with him if the Pats came back and won.

They did.

Moments ago, Bouchard met up with the guy in Brooklyn -- where they're going to the Nets game together!

Earlier Wednesday, Bouchard said she's a woman of her word -- and hoped the whole thing wouldn't be too awkward.

Good luck!

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›

Around The Web