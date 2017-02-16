Bijou Phillips Rushed to Hospital Needs Kidney Transplant

EXCLUSIVE

Bijou Phillips desperately needs a kidney transplant after suffering a blood infection ... TMZ has learned.

The 36-year-old actress and socialite was rushed to a Santa Barbara hospital Wednesday night. Her husband, Danny Masterson, was by her side at the hospital. Sources tell us Bijou had been feeling sick and her fever spiked ... prompting the hospitalization.

We're told she's been getting treatment for an ongoing illness.

She's currently in stable condition, but we're told she will need a kidney transplant.

Story developing ...