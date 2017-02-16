Darrelle Revis Claims Drunk Guy Picked Fight 'Beer Muscles Were Talking'

EXCLUSIVE

Darrelle Revis' attorney is spelling out the NFL star's side of the violent incident in Pittsburgh -- claiming he was attacked by a drunk guy who was flexing his "beer muscles."

TMZ Sports spoke with Blaine Jones who says Revis did everything in his power to DIFFUSE a bizarre and aggressive situation before things turned violent on Sunday morning.

Jones says Revis was in fear for his own safety -- and thought the other man may have even been carrying a weapon -- and only did what he needed to do to protect himself.

Jones says Revis suffered injuries in the melee and sought medical attention.

Of course, the other party involved in the incident has a different version -- claiming Revis got violent because he didn't want to be recorded on a cell phone. Multiple charges are pending.