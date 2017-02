Super Bowl Champ Leonard Myers Dead At 38 After Cancer Battle

Breaking News

Former Miami Hurricane and NFL player Leonard Myers is dead at 38 after losing a battle with cancer ... this according to the University of Miami.

Myers was a standout at Miami before going on to win a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots in 2001 ... Tom Brady's first year as the Pat's QB, when the team defeated the St. Louis Rams.

Myers made headlines off the field in 2005 when he sold his championship ring on eBay for $32,600.

R.I.P.