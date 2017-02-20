Allen Iverson My Hoop Dream?! I Wanna Play with Kobe!

Allen Iverson says it's his DREAM to ball on the same team as Kobe Bryant -- and says he HOPES the Mamba will consider coming out of retirement to join his 3-on-3 team.

The Answer was out in New Orleans enjoying NBA All-Star Weekend -- when we asked about his highly anticipated debut as a player/coach in Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league.

That's when he told us he'd LOVE to get a squad with his 2001 NBA Finals opponents Kobe and Shaq -- but knows the chances of that actually happening are slim to none.

We also asked if he was hoping his coaching experience in Cube's league will springboard him to coach in the NBA ... YOU GOTTA HEAR HIS ANSWER!!!