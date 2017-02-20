Giannis Antetokounmpo The Real 'Greek Freak' Is My 15-Year-Old Bro!!

EXCLUSIVE

If you think 6'11" Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is a problem in the NBA, you ain't seen nothing yet ... 'cause Giannis says his 15-year-old brother, Alex, is gonna be even better.

We got BOTH Antetokounmpo brothers in New Orleans for the All-Star game and asked the older version flat-out ... is young Alex -- who's currently a high school player -- gonna be better?

The Greek Freak didn't hesitate to say the kid (who's already 6'3") is gonna take his game to levels big bro hasn't reached yet.

BTW -- if that's not enough, there's a THIRD brother, Kostas, a 6'10" 17-YEAR-OLD ... who's currently playing ball at Dayton.

We only have one question ... WHAT ARE THEY FEEDING THESE KIDS???