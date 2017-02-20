TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST
Home
Giannis Antetokounmpo: My 15-Year-Old Brother Is Better Than Me

Giannis Antetokounmpo The Real 'Greek Freak' Is My 15-Year-Old Bro!!

2/20/2017 11:15 AM PST
EXCLUSIVE

If you think 6'11" Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is a problem in the NBA, you ain't seen nothing yet ... 'cause Giannis says his 15-year-old brother, Alex, is gonna be even better.

We got BOTH Antetokounmpo brothers in New Orleans for the All-Star game and asked the older version flat-out ... is young Alex -- who's currently a high school player -- gonna be better?

The Greek Freak didn't hesitate to say the kid (who's already 6'3") is gonna take his game to levels big bro hasn't reached yet.

BTW -- if that's not enough, there's a THIRD brother, Kostas, a 6'10" 17-YEAR-OLD ... who's currently playing ball at Dayton.

We only have one question ... WHAT ARE THEY FEEDING THESE KIDS???

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›

Around The Web