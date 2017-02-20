Khloe Kardashian Jumps on Tristan's Nike Train

EXCLUSIVE

Khloe Kardashian's got Tristan Thompson's back AND his front ... she's now rocking his favorite gear, and further proving she always pledges allegiance to her man.

The couple hit up a theme park while on vacay in Ocho Rios, Jamaica ... and as you can see, Khloe gives Nike prime real estate. She's also pimping the Swoosh with her kicks.

Tristan's peeps at Nike gotta love seeing this ... since Khloe's got a much wider audience than her NBA bf -- she's got more than 60 million followers on Instagram to his 1.3 mil. You gotta wonder if Tristan's agent will try to squeeze some dough out of Nike.

We've seen it before ... Khloe rocked Adidas when she was with James Harden.