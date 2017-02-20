Steve Sarkisian On Leaving Alabama For NFL ... 'Crazy How the World Works' (VIDEO)

Steve Sarkisian On Leaving 'Bama For NFL: 'Crazy How the World Works'

EXCLUSIVE

Steve Sarkisian says his new offensive coordinator job with the Atlanta Falcons was too good to pass up ... explaining, "You get great opportunities, you just try to take advantage of them."

Of course, Sark left his offensive coordinator job at the University of Alabama after just 1 game -- the National Championship game -- when the Falcons offered him the NFL gig.

"Crazy how the world works," Sark tells TMZ Sports.

He's clearly excited for the job -- and says he's ready to dive right in.

We also asked how he felt about his Falcons predecessor's controversial playcalling in the Super Bowl -- you know, when they took themselves out of field goal range in the 4th quarter. Sark is careful not to talk trash.