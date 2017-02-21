Chris Brown Denies 'Bulls***' with Soulja Boy ... Karrueche Too?

Breaking News

Chris Brown is strongly denying something, but it's unclear if he's talking about his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran claiming he's making death threats, or about Soulja Boy -- either way, Chris looks rough around the edges.

Brown told his fans, "Make sure y'all don't be listening to all this bulls***." He never says Karrueche's name, but he could be referring to the story TMZ broke -- Karrueche getting a restraining order against him.

He also explains why he pulled out of the Soulja Boy boxing match -- blaming it on "homies" getting in the way -- and seems to challenge Soulja's crew to come get him.

What's clear is Chris has massive dark circles around his eyes, and seems to be in desperate need of some sleep.