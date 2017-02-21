TMZ

Magic Johnson's Wife Stoked Over Lakers Gig ... 'He Can Turn It Around!'

Magic Johnson's Wife Stoked Over Lakers Gig 'He Can Turn It Around!'

2/21/2017 4:47 PM PST
EXCLUSIVE

Cookie Johnson says her husband's new job with the Lakers is a "natural fit" -- saying Magic Johnson's always bled Purple & Gold ... and she's confident he can bring the team back to greatness! 

"He's a Laker through and through," Cookie told us on the way out of Barneys in Beverly Hills ... "I love it."

We also asked the big question on everyone''s mind -- should Magic bring Kobe Bryant back into the fold?

"If it's a good fit, I think so ... if it's a good fit."

So, you're saying there's a chance!!! 

