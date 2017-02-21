EXCLUSIVE
Cookie Johnson says her husband's new job with the Lakers is a "natural fit" -- saying Magic Johnson's always bled Purple & Gold ... and she's confident he can bring the team back to greatness!
"He's a Laker through and through," Cookie told us on the way out of Barneys in Beverly Hills ... "I love it."
We also asked the big question on everyone''s mind -- should Magic bring Kobe Bryant back into the fold?
"If it's a good fit, I think so ... if it's a good fit."
So, you're saying there's a chance!!!