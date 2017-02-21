Joey Porter Bar Arrest Security Footage Released ... Scary but NOT Violent

Breaking News

Joey Porter DEFINITELY got up close and angry with a bouncer before his Pittsburgh arrest -- but he did NOT rough the guy up ... and new security footage proves it.

Officials have finally released the video evidence in the case against the Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach ... and while he certainly gets mad at the bouncer for not letting him in, we sure as hell don't see an assault.

Porter was initially charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public intoxication ... but eventually pled guilty to JUST disorderly conduct.

He paid a fine ... and that's it.