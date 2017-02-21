TMZ

Lonzo Ball OBLITERATES UCLA Engineer Student In Dunk-Off

2/21/2017 6:24 AM PST

This is amazing ...

UCLA superstar Lonzo Ball accepted a dunk-off challenge from a fellow Bruin student ... and it ended with a KILL SHOT!! 

It's great video -- non-collegiate athlete Kevin Wei (who's studying for his degree in Applied Mathematics/Computer Science) went to Pauley Pavilion for the 1-on-1 dunk-off. 

Wei actually managed to DUNK ON BALL (yeah, it's a lowered rim but still!) -- and that's when Ball decided to exact some hardcore revenge with a windmill powerdunk.

R.I.P. Kevin Wei.

(But really ... props on the insanely cool video). 

