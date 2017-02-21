Lonzo Ball Blocked By Cybersquatter ... Let's Make a Deal!

EXCLUSIVE

Pop Quiz -- Guess who owns the rights to LonzoBall.com???

Answer -- It ain't Lonzo Ball.

Turns out, the site was snatched up by a huge basketball fan named Jeremy back in 2013 ... in the hopes the kid would blow up one day.

Now, Jeremy's prediction has come true -- and it puts him in a very precarious position.

Obviously, Ball -- who some say could be the #1 overall pick in the NBA Draft -- would want that domain to launch his official website.

But don't expect Jeremy to just hand it over. We spoke to the guy who says he'd definitely be willing to part with the domain if the price is right.

So, what are Ball's options? He could pick a legal fight if he doesn't want to pay ransom money for the site ... but that could take way more time, energy and money than just writing a check.

Our prediction ... Jeremy will probably get paid -- but were guessing Ball's future agent will probably be the one to foot the bill.

After all that's what agents are for, right?