Michael Floyd's Been a 'Model Inmate' During Jail Stay

Michael Floyd 'Model Inmate' During Jail Stay

2/21/2017 9:45 AM PST
EXCLUSIVE

0217-michael-floyd-mug-shot-tmz-sports-3

Michael Floyd's first week as a prisoner is going GREAT -- with officials saying the NFL star's been a model inmate since he was locked up at Lower Buckeye Jail in Arizona jail 5 days ago. 

As we previously reported, Floyd was sentenced to 120 days in jail (he'll reportedly only serve 24) after striking a plea deal from his December extreme DUI arrest.

The New England Patriots WR turned himself in on February 16 and so far ... no issues!

As a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office spokesperson put it, "Michael Floyd has not been in any altercation or had any disciplinary issues so far."

Hooray!

Tuesday is Day 6 ... only 18 more to go!  

