Tom Brady's 'Suspect Board' In Missing Jersey Case ... Lady Gaga, Edelman, Gollum (Photo)

Tom Brady 'Suspect Board' In Missing Jersey Case ... Gaga, Edelman, Gollum?

Breaking News

Tom Brady is going all Carrie Mathison in his search for his missing Super Bowl jersey -- issuing a "Suspect Board" with all the possible suspects ... including Lady Gaga, Julian Edelman and the kid from "Billy Madison."

It's pretty funny ... Tom even pokes fun at the $500,000 value he gave the Houston Police Dept.

Also listed ... The "Crab People" from "South Park," Jaws (because of his violent history" ... and the creepy courtroom sketch of himself from the Deflategate hearings.

Good luck ...