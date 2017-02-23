NBA's Chandler Parsons And Savannah Chrisley 'Just Good Friends'

Chandler Parsons is NOT in an official relationship with reality star Savannah Chrisley, despite reports to the contrary -- they're just "good friends."

Here's the deal ... people went crazy after the "Chrisley Knows Best" star appeared on "Access Hollywood Live" on Thursday and talked about Chandler when asked about her "new boy."

Her father -- who also appeared on the show -- said he's met (and likes) Chandler but expressed concern about her daughter dating an NBA player.

Well, dad ... don't worry.

Sources close to the NBA star tell us they've definitely hung out -- but they ain't exactly boyfriend/girlfriend.

"Savannah and Chandler are just close friends," one extremely connected source tells us.

"He thinks both she and her dad are awesome and values his relationship with both of them. However, his focus remains on finishing the NBA season strong and gearing up for a deep run in the playoffs."