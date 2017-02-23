'The Ring' Star Daveigh Chase Questioned by Cops in Death Investigation

EXCLUSIVE

Daveigh Chase got busted after rushing a dying man to the hospital -- but her arrest has nothing to do with his death ... well, almost nothing.

Daveigh, the voice of Lilo in "Lilo & Stitch," dumped the guy outside an L.A. hospital in the wee hours of Feb. 15, and immediately bounced ... according to our law enforcement sources. He was pronounced dead after hospital staffers found him.

We're told someone told police Daveigh had been hanging out with the guy in the hours before his death. When cops ran her name, they found an outstanding warrant, and arrested her early Wednesday.

Our sources say Daveigh -- who was also the creepy chick in "The Ring" -- is NOT a suspect in the man's death. We're told cops are treating it as a possible overdose, and Daveigh says she was merely trying to get him help at the hospital.