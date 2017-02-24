Les Moonves NFL Games WILL Be Shorter ... Here's How

EXCLUSIVE

CBS Honcho Les Moonves is coming to the rescue of all NFL fans sick of the games taking longer than a presidential term to finish ... promising the games WILL be shorter and telling us how.

NFL ratings took a dip last season ... with some fans complaining the length of the games is a factor in why they're changing the station.

CBS has been a part of discussions with the league about how to speed things up, and when we got Les -- the president of the network -- out at Craig's in L.A., he told us how they're gonna do it.

Shorter games mean less time to blow 25 point leads, right Falcons fans?