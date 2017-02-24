Neil deGrasse Tyson Rips Kyrie Irving's Flat Earth Nonsense (VIDEO)

Neil deGrasse Tyson Blasts Kyrie Irving Stop With the Flat Earth Stupidity!!

Neil deGrasse Tyson has a message for Kyrie Irving ... KEEP YOUR DUMB FLAT EARTH BS OUTTA SCIENCE ... saying the world would be a better place if Irving sticks to the court.

Irving caused a stir earlier this week when he appeared on a podcast and said -- completely seriously -- that the earth is flat. That's right kids, your favorite point guard is a flat earther.

We talked to Tyson, one of the smartest men on earth, and he told us he has zero problem with Irving's outrageous claim, as long as Kyrie never does anything remotely having to do with scientific thought.

Bonus shade? Tyson gives us a suggestion of what should happen to every single flat earther left on the surface of this round planet ... and it's pretty hilarious.