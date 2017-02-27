UFC's Bruce Buffer I Feel Warren Beatty's Pain ... Take My Advice!

EXCLUSIVE

Warren Beatty ain't the first guy to announce the wrong winner during a live TV event -- it also happened to Bruce Buffer at UFC 205 ... and now he's got some advice the Hollywood legend.

Remember, Buffer incorrectly told Tyron Woodley he was the winner during his UFC 205 matchup versus Stephen Thompson ... and announced the wrong information to a live audience.

When Buffer got the right info (the fight was a majority draw) he collected himself and announced the correction.

So, when Buffer saw Beatty's screwup at the Oscars -- he felt his pain and knew right away it WAS NOT Warren's fault.

Buffer also has some advice for ALL people making announcements on live TV ... so the 2018 Oscar hosts better pay attention.