Terrell Owens Takes Oscars Shot Maybe I Really DID Make Hall of Fame?!

Breaking News

T.O. got jokes.

After that epic Oscars fail Sunday night ... even Terrell Owens took a shot at the Academy.

"After watching the #Oscars2017 Moonlight snafu, maybe I did make the the #HOF2017 class. 😂😂😂 #moonlightgate."

No comment from Warren Beatty.