Johnny Manziel to Judge I'm Finally Getting My Life Together

Johnny Manziel ﻿says he's doing all the RIGHT things in his domestic violence case -- telling the judge he's been getting the professional help he needs to get his life back in order.

The ex-NFL star appeared in a Dallas courtroom for a hearing in his 2016 domestic violence case involving ex-girlfriend Colleen Crowley.

The judge called the hearing because he was concerned that Johnny may have gone off the rails -- but Manziel ultimately convinced the court he's still living up to his end of the bargain.

As we previously reported, Manziel agreed to get treatment for anger management and substance abuse ... and if he stays out of trouble for a year, the assault charge will be dropped.

Manziel arrived to court in a suit and tie and said all the right things -- the judge said he was pleased with his progress.

The judge also told Johnny he hopes the next time he's in court will be to sign the dismissal papers.

Outside of court, Manziel thanked his fans for sticking by him and told reporters, "I want to play football."