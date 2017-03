NBA Champ Devean George Amar'e Needs to Apologize ... 'Come On, Bro'

EXCLUSIVE

Ex-L.A. Lakers forward Devean George has a message for Amar'e Stoudemire -- APOLOGIZE!!

The 3-time NBA champ was clearly disappointed in Amar'e after he heard about the homophobic comments A.S. made to an Israeli media outlet.

"Come on bro, you can't do that," George told us ... "He's too old for that."

He added, "Obviously he should apologize but some people have their opinions and they believe in their beliefs so he can say what he wants to say ... but it's not a good look."