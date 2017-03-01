Gay Ex-NBA Player Blasts Amar'e Stoudemire ... 'Don't Flatter Yourself, Petulant Man-Child'

Ex-NBA player John Amaechi -- one of the most famous openly gay athletes on the planet -- has a message for Amar'e Stoudemire ... DON'T FLATTER YOURSELF.
After Stoudemire told Israeli media that he'd refuse to be in the same locker room as a gay teammate, Amaechi told TMZ Sports he's sick and tired of negative role models like A.S.
"These are serious times and we need serious people to lead important conversations, not petulant man-children spouting puerile prejudice," Amaechi told us.
"There is already one too many of those holding court in the media, and the world is poorer for it. Within the world of sport there are plenty of true role models -- on and off the floor -- whose words are carefully chosen to uplift and integrate society not join Trump and his grinning cabal in their 'locker room banter.'"
"In these tumultuous times, these true role models are the men and women whose voices we need to disseminate to every corner, not a braying jackass making a desperate grab for relevance amongst a constituency destined for extinction."
"Lastly, could someone please tell this man to stop flattering himself. It’s embarrassing."
We also spoke with Hudson Taylor, founder of Athlete Ally -- one of the biggest LGBT groups in sports -- who explained the impact Stoudemire's comments have on young basketball players.