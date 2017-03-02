Boxer Danny Garcia Wants Mayweather Next ... 'I'll Beat Him' (VIDEO)

Boxer Danny Garcia I Want Mayweather ... And I'll Beat Him

Forget Conor McGregor ... Floyd Mayweather could have a superfight with a BOXER -- because undefeated champ Danny Garcia says he wants a piece of Money May after he beats Keith Thurman this weekend.

Garcia -- the reigning WBC welterweight champion -- is 33-0 and says beating the also undefeated Thurman on Saturday night would help him get to the next level of big money fights.

He joined the guys on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs Thursday on FS1) and explained why he wants either Floyd or Manny Pacquiao next ... and says he's 100% confident he can beat 'em BOTH.

