Michael Bisping Says GSP's 'Out of His F'ing Mind' ... I'll Smash Him (VIDEO)

Michael Bisping GSP's 'Out of His F'ing Mind' ... I'll Smash Him

Michael Bisping says Georges St-Pierre is straight-up CRAZY if he thinks he'll be able to "stroll off the couch" after a 3 year break and beat him ... adding, "The guy's out of his f**king mind!"

Bisping was extremely complimentary of GSP's fighting skills -- "He was one of the greatest fighters this world has ever produced" -- but says the guy has no chance when they face off later this year.

"The Count" also took some time to rip on Georges for once claiming he saw a UFO -- "I think we can all agree that aliens don't exist ... this is proof, once again that GSP is out of his mind."