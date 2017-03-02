TMZ

Michael Bisping Says GSP's 'Out of His F'ing Mind' ... I'll Smash Him (VIDEO)

3/2/2017 6:49 AM PST
Michael Bisping says Georges St-Pierre is straight-up CRAZY if he thinks he'll be able to "stroll off the couch" after a 3 year break and beat him ... adding, "The guy's out of his f**king mind!" 

Bisping was extremely complimentary of GSP's fighting skills -- "He was one of the greatest fighters this world has ever produced" -- but says the guy has no chance when they face off later this year. 

"The Count" also took some time to rip on Georges for once claiming he saw a UFO -- "I think we can all agree that aliens don't exist ... this is proof, once again that GSP is out of his mind."

