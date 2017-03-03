Chicago Bulls Stars Party with Chance the Rapper ... After Beating Warriors

EXCLUSIVE

The Chicago Bulls were so pumped after beating the Golden State Warriors Thursday night, some of 'em hit the club with Chance the Rapper to celebrate ... including the old guy on the squad!

Dwyane Wade (he's 35 now) joined Jimmy Butler at Studio Paris in Chicago where Chance performed that night.

In the video, you can see all the guys hanging in the VIP section where they got served up with champagne and cake.

The Bulls are 31-30 and in 6th place in the Eastern Conference ... and now they're beating up on the Warriors? Get it.