UFC's Jorge Masvidal on Maia ... 'Imma F**k Him Up' (VIDEO)

UFC's Jorge Masvidal On Demian Maia: 'Imma F**k Him Up'

EXCLUSIVE

Jorge Masvidal has a pretty violent prediction for his UFC 211 clash with Demian Maia -- "Imma f**k him up, man."

Masvidal is coming off a pretty dominant victory over Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone -- and says he's "betting the house" on ANOTHER big victory when he fights in May.

Jorge tells our guy the fight will NOT be the classic "striker vs. grappler" matchup because he's a beast on the mat ... "I can wrestle my ass off."

FYI, Masvidal was a backyard brawler before the UFC and even appeared in some videos with Kimbo Slice ... but Jorge says he's a MUCH different fighter now.