Nate Diaz Jokingly Cusses Out Khabib Hecklers ... Who Wants Some?!

EXCLUSIVE

Question: How does Nate Diaz deal with hecklers?

Answer: He cusses 'em all out -- and then takes selfies with 'em.

That's exactly how it went down in Vegas this weekend when a bunch of Khabib Nurmagomedov supporters began chanting at Nate ... and it was hilarious.

By the way, we also asked Nate who he's gonna fight next and he said there's one HUGE problem -- no one wants a piece!!