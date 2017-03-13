TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST
Home
NASCAR's Jeff Hammond Says Joey Logano Had It Coming

NASCAR's Jeff Hammond Joey Logano Had It Coming

3/13/2017 2:37 PM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

Joey Logano should've been EXPECTING a fight with Kyle Busch this weekend ... especially after the way he was driving ... so says NASCAR analyst Jeff Hammond

Hammond was covering the Kobalt 400 for FS1 and says he loved the passion Busch showed when he confronted Logano after some "aggressive driving" on the track. 

Bottom line ... the whole "leave it on the track" mentality doesn't apply when you spin out a race car around 180 MPH. 

"In Joey's situation, you should expect that kind of a retaliation. You gotta be looking for it. Your head's gotta be on a swivel."

In fact, Hammond says MORE drivers should show the kind of passion Busch did. 

Hey, more fights? We're down! 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›

Around The Web