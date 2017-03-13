Madonna's Obsessed Fan Seeks Millions from NYC for Alleged Beatdown

Madonna's obsessed fan has his eye on a $5 million prize for allegedly being beaten and arrested by New York's finest.

Robert Linhart -- a retired FDNY firefighter -- was busted back in 2010 after he camped outside Madonna's pad, waving a sign that read, "M, the Universe brought us together in 1992 and again this year in Prague. Meet me please XXX." Cops told him to leave, he refused so he was arrested.

Linhart was convicted of resisting arrest but filed suit against the city and several NYPD cops. Linhart accuses cops of turning him into their personal punching bag by kicking and beating him in the back, neck, shoulders and arms.

We've learned Linhart has now named his price to make the lawsuit go away -- $5 MILLION.

It's unclear how much, if anything, the city is willing to pay, but we know Linhart's lawyer, Pete Gleason, has a meeting with city lawyers April 25.

We reached out to New York city officials, but they had no comment.