Dana White Says Conor, Floyd Fight Not Close ... No Target Date

Dana White Conor, Floyd Fight Not Close ... No Target Date

3/14/2017 8:39 AM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

0314-dana-white-floyd-mayweather-conor-mcgregor-TMZ-01The Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor superfight is "nowhere near being done" and reports of a June 10 target date are false ... so says Dana White

White -- who did make a formal offer to Mayweather -- says the two sides are just as a far apart as they've been for months. 

Floyd recently announced he would come out of retirement to fight Conor -- and reports have surfaced that the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas has put June 10 on reserve in case the fight is made. 

But Dana tells TMZ Sports, "There is no target date whatsoever." 

