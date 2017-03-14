Dana White Says Conor, Floyd Fight Not Close ... No Target Date

EXCLUSIVE
The Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor superfight is "nowhere near being done" and reports of a June 10 target date are false ... so says Dana White.
White -- who did make a formal offer to Mayweather -- says the two sides are just as a far apart as they've been for months.
Floyd recently announced he would come out of retirement to fight Conor -- and reports have surfaced that the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas has put June 10 on reserve in case the fight is made.
But Dana tells TMZ Sports, "There is no target date whatsoever."