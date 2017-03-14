Kate del Castillo Send My Hologram to Mexico! I Won't Go Due to El Chapo

Kate del Castillo's fear of an El Chapo related backlash, and possible jail time, is forcing the actress to bail on her Netflix event -- but a hologram might save the day.

Sources close to the Mexican soap opera star tell TMZ Kate will be skipping the Netflix premiere down in Mexico City for her new show "Ingobernable." We're told she's still worried Mexican cops will arrest her to grill her about Sean Penn's infamous interview with El Chapo ... which she arranged.

We're told Netflix honchos are looking into the cost of creating a Kate hologram to attend the event. If that doesn't work out, she's also planning a Q&A via Skype -- but that's as close as she'll get to the border.

As we reported ... Kate was wanted by the Mexican government for possibly getting illegal funds from El Chapo as payment for brokering the Penn sit-down.

Coincidentally, Kate plays the Mexican First Lady who allegedly kills the President in "Ingobernable."