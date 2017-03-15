Amanda Seyfried Take Down My Leaked Nudes!

EXCLUSIVE

Amanda Seyfried's legal team is going after a site that posted her nude photos ... some of which include "intimate moments" with her ex-boyfriend.

The actress's lawyer fired off a threatening letter to Celeb Jihad, demanding they immediately take down the images that were meant to be private. The letter states the pics were illegally obtained by a third party, and leaked to the site without Amanda's consent.

Amanda's legal team wants the site to preserve any evidence related to the leak, most likely for future litigation.

The leak, dubbed Fappening 2.0, allegedly includes pics of many other celebs, including Emma Watson, whose rep says her lawyers are already on the case.