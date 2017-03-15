Prince William Move Over, Carlton ... I Got My Own Booze-Fueled Dance

Now we know Prince William's dance floor secret -- booze fuels those moves!

We got some new video of William cutting it up in a Verbier, Switzerland nightclub, and he clearly knows he's being recorded. Busting a move we'll call "The Prince Wills" ... he repeatedly pointed at the camera with one hand, while clutching his drink with the other.

And that's all while booty shaking ... or as close as he can get to it. At least the drink explains those other moves we saw from this night.

Consider William's altitude ... fully adjusted.