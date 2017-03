Antonio Gates Terrell Owens' HOF Snub Is Insane ... #2 WR Of All Time

Antonio Gates -- a surefire future Hall of Famer -- says it's "crazy" that Terrell Owens isn't in Canton ... claiming T.O.'s the 2nd best WR of All Time ... behind Jerry Rice.

Gates is pretty passionate about the topic -- and says T.O.'s numbers speak for themselves -- but he should probably tone down the antics if he wants a bust in the Hall.

We also asked about that gold jacket Terrell made for himself ... even Gates says that was a bad idea!