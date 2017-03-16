Chargers Players To L.A. Fans CHOOSE US OVER RAMS NOW ... We Don't Want Bandwagon Love Later

Chargers players Donavon Clark & Tyrell Williams are throwing down the gauntlet to L.A. football fans ... saying the time is now to choose their team, 'cause the bandwagon will be full at a later date.

We got the guys out at Pink's Hot Dogs in L.A. (football players gotta eat) and asked them how Tinseltown pigskin fans are supposed to make their decision between the Chargers and Rams.

It's a good question ... L.A. hasn't had a team in FOREVER, and now there's two, so the city could be thrust into an all-out football civil war.

Clark and Williams say no matter how you make your decision ... MAKE IT NOW ... 'cause they're planning on winning a lot of games and don't want fans who just root for the trendy team.

This is L.A. guys, trendy is our middle name.