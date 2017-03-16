NFL's King Dunlap Off the Hook In Restraining Order Case

NFL lineman King Dunlap will NOT be prosecuted for violating a restraining order involving his baby mama ... and his lawyer says the two sides are working together to co-parent their kids.

Dunlap was arrested last month at his home when cops say he violated the terms of a protective order by visiting the residence while his GF was there. He was told by the judge to have no contact whatsoever.

We spoke with Dunlap's attorney, Warrick Robinson, who says the whole thing was a giant misunderstanding -- he was just at the home to pick up clothes.

Robinson says Dunlap and his ex are on good terms at the moment and are focused on working together to co-parent their two kids.

Dunlap was recently cut by the Chargers -- but Robinson says he's in good spirits and is focused on his family and continuing his NFL career elsewhere.