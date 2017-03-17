Dennis Rodman Hey Trump ... Let's Talk North Korea

EXCLUSIVE

With President Trump going after North Korea, there's one man who says he can HELP the situation ... Dennis Rodman!

Of course, The Worm has not only met with Kim Jong-un ... but he worked for Trump on 'Celebrity Apprentice.'

He's the perfect middleman, right?

Rodman says he hasn't spoken with Trump about his experience in Pyongyang ... but would love to brief POTUS if he can find the time.

Couldn't hurt, could it?