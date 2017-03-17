TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST
Home
Dennis Rodman ... Hey Trump, Let's Talk North Korea

Dennis Rodman Hey Trump ... Let's Talk North Korea

3/17/2017 4:48 PM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

With President Trump going after North Korea, there's one man who says he can HELP the situation ... Dennis Rodman

Of course, The Worm has not only met with Kim Jong-un ... but he worked for Trump on 'Celebrity Apprentice.'

He's the perfect middleman, right? 

Rodman says he hasn't spoken with Trump about his experience in Pyongyang ... but would love to brief POTUS if he can find the time. 

Couldn't hurt, could it? 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›

Around The Web