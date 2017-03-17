Jonathan Lipnicki just hit 2 big milestones -- starring in more movies as an adult than as a kid ... and being honest about his childhood demons.
We got the former child star -- who became famous as a kid star in "Jerry Maguire" and "Stuart Little" -- in Bev Hills Thursday, and he told us why he decided to open up about the bullying, anxiety and depression he's experienced.
Sounds like a huge weight's been lifted off his shoulders. Good for him.
Im sharing a little of my experience. It gives me anxiety being this open, but being bullied is a universal problem. I am not a victim, but rather empowered because I was able to turn to my art. I am grateful for the amazing life I have and I hope I can pass on that it DOES get better. As much as it is easier said than done, overcoming being bullied is a reality and I hope this resonates with all of you ❤️❤️❤️❤️