'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' Star Conor's Doing Drugs ... If He Wants Same Money as Floyd

EXCLUSIVE

Conor McGregor must be high as a kite if he thinks he deserves equal pay to fight Floyd Mayweather ... so says "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star Jason Lee ... an unofficial member of The Money Team.

We got Jason Saturday at Toast in L.A., and he made it clear Floyd's ready to fight ... but that Conor's holding things up over ridiculous money demands.

Jason also has a dismal outlook on the future of boxing.

One more thing ... he's got a pretty specific date in mind as to when fight will go down -- even though Dana White begs to differ.