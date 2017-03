Donald Trump Jr. 5-Year-Old Son Tristan Breaks Leg on Ski Slopes

EXCLUSIVE

Donald Trump Jr.'s son, Tristan, was taken to a hospital Sunday after breaking his leg in Aspen ... TMZ has learned.

We're told Secret Service accompanied the 5-year-old to the ER after he fractured his leg on the ski slopes.

Tristan was skiing with his family and Ivanka's family in Aspen over the weekend.